ESPN published this video item, entitled “Tom Brady is Tom Brady again! – Keyshawn Johnson | KJM” – below is their description.
On KJM, the crew talk through the play of Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
About This Source - ESPN
ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.
The Seattle Seahawks are a professional American football team based in Seattle. The Seahawks compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league’s NFC West, which they joined in 2002. The club entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1976. From 1977 to 2001, Seattle was assigned to the AFC West.
Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL). He spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, playing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII), both of which are the most of any player in NFL history. He has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI) as well as three NFL MVP awards (2007, 2010, 2017).