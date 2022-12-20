The Vikings, to me, aren’t good until they win the Super Bowl – Dom | The Domonique Foxworth Show

by
The vikings, to me, aren't good until they win the super bowl - dom | the domonique foxworth show

ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Vikings, to me, aren’t good until they win the Super Bowl – Dom | The Domonique Foxworth Show” – below is their description.

On the Domonique Foxworth Show, Domonique and Charlie play a game of “comeback or collapse” to decide if the winning teams deserve credit. Then, the entire Foxworth family joins the show for Roses and Thorns from New York City!

00:00 Off Top: South Africa has three capital cities

01:17Game: Comeback or collapse

01:51 Colts blow 33-point lead, make history in Vikings loss

08:05 Bucs Lose Grip on Big Lead, Fall to Bengals

18:25 Bills comeback to beat the Dolphins

22:44 Cowboys fall to Jaguars in overtime

29:23 Patriots’ shocking collapse against the Raiders

34:07 Argentina defeats France to win the World Cup

37:40 The Foxworth Family Roses and Thorns

ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

Recent from ESPN:

Anthony Edwards takes hard fall on his tailbone after a foul | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

The Top 5 NBA beefs of 2022 | NBA Crosscourt

Category: Sport

WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR AARON RODGERS?! | First Take

Category: Sport

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Benjamin Netanyahu returns as PM of Israel’s most far-right gov’t

Category: News

Tributes paid to fashion icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Category: News

What an individual try! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Category: News

Rugby World Cup’s 10 Most Historic Moments!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

What a try-saving tackle! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

1 Recent Items: New York

Remembering the life and legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

Category: News

In This Story: New York City

New York City (NYC) is located in the U.S. state of New York. The city is the center of the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world with approximately 23 million people in its combined statistical area.

New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

2 Recent Items: New York City

90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Claims Bilal REFUSES to Say How Much Money He Makes (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment, Retail

New Year’s Eve ball installed in Time Square ahead of New York’s countdown party

Category: News

In This Story: South Africa

South Africa is a country on the southernmost tip of the African continent, marked by several distinct ecosystems. Inland safari destination Kruger National Park is populated by big game. The Western Cape offers beaches, lush winelands around Stellenbosch and Paarl, craggy cliffs at the Cape of Good Hope, forest and lagoons along the Garden Route, and the city of Cape Town, beneath flat-topped Table Mountain.

2 Recent Items: South Africa

When McGrath stood firm for Hussey’s ton | NRMA Insurance Helping Hands

Category: Cricket

Inside the world of rugby agents – Ardie Savea meets Roc Nation | Changing the Game

Category: Rugby Union

In This Story: Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) – also known as American Football – in the United States. Since 2004, the game has been played on the first Sunday in February. It is the culmination of a regular season that begins in the late summer of the previous year.

The game was created as part of a 1966 merger agreement between the NFL and its rival the American Football League (AFL). The first game was played on January 15, 1967, after both leagues had completed their respective 1966 seasons. After the merger, each league was re-designated as a “conference”, and the game has since been played between the conference champions to determine the NFL’s league champion.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl championship titles with six each. The Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances with 11. The National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC) are tied with 27 Super Bowl wins each.

The Super Bowl is the second-largest day for U.S. food consumption, after Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the Super Bowl has frequently been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year; the seven most-watched broadcasts in American television history are Super Bowls.

In 2015, Super Bowl XLIX became the most-watched American television program in history with an audience of 114.4 million viewers, the fifth time in six years that the game had set a record. The Super Bowl is also among the most-watched sporting events in the world, and is second only to the UEFA Champions League (soccer) final as the most watched annual sporting event worldwide.

Commercial airtime during the Super Bowl broadcast is the most expensive of the year because of the high viewership, leading to companies regularly developing their most expensive advertisements for this broadcast. Watching and discussing the broadcast’s commercials has become a significant aspect of the event. In addition, popular singers and musicians have performed during the event’s pre-game and halftime ceremonies.

5 Recent Items: Super Bowl

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Talks Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Category: Media, NFL

NFL Playoff Picture: NFC & AFC WILD CARD PREDICTIONS, Odds to Win SUPER BOWL & MORE | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Inside Whitney Houston’s Rise to Fame: RARE ET Interviews

Category: Entertainment

5 Legit Super Bowl 57 CONTENDERS….And 5 Big Time PRETENDERS

Category: Media, NFL

EVERYTHING you need to know: Denver Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.