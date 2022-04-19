The Nuggets are CLEARLY overmatched against the Warriors – Jalen reacts to Game 2 | Jalen & Jacoby

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Nuggets are CLEARLY overmatched against the Warriors – Jalen reacts to Game 2 | Jalen & Jacoby” – below is their description.

The Nuggets are CLEARLY over matched against the Warriors – Jalen reacts to Game 2 | Jalen & Jacoby

Jalen Rose and David Jacoby react to the Golden State Warriors taking a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

About This Source - ESPN

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

In This Story: Denver

Denver, the capital of Colorado, is an American metropolis dating to the Old West era. Larimer Square, the city’s oldest block, features landmark 19th-century buildings. Museums include the Denver Art Museum, an ultramodern complex known for its collection of indigenous works, and the mansion of famed Titanic survivor Molly Brown. Denver is also a jumping-off point for ski resorts in the nearby Rocky Mountains. 

In This Story: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are an American professional basketball team based in Denver. The Nuggets compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Northwest Division.

In This Story: Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are an American professional basketball team based in San Francisco. The Warriors compete in the National Basketball Association, as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

