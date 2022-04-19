ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Nuggets are CLEARLY overmatched against the Warriors – Jalen reacts to Game 2 | Jalen & Jacoby” – below is their description.

The Nuggets are CLEARLY over matched against the Warriors – Jalen reacts to Game 2 | Jalen & Jacoby Jalen Rose and David Jacoby react to the Golden State Warriors taking a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. #Jalen&Jacoby #NBA ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.