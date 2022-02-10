The Nets should trade Kyrie Irving, NOT James Harden – Kendrick Perkins | First Take

Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst react to James Harden wanting a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

