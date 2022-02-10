ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Nets should trade Kyrie Irving, NOT James Harden – Kendrick Perkins | First Take” – below is their description.
The Nets should trade Kyrie Irving, NOT James Harden – Kendrick Perkins | First Take
Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst react to James Harden wanting a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.
#FirstTake #NBAESPN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.