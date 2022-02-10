ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Nets had NO CHOICE but to trade James Harden – Brian Windhorst | NBA Today” – below is their description.

Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst react to the trade that sends James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. They also describe how Simmons and Harden feel about the trade. ESPN YouTube Channel

