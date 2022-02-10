ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Lakers are TRASH, nothing has changed! 🗑️ – Perk on Lakers vs. Blazers | First Take” – below is their description.

The Lakers are TRASH, nothing has changed! 🗑️ – Perk on Lakers vs. Blazers | First Take Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst react to the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and discuss how the Lakers move forward this season. #FirstTake #NBA ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.