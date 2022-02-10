The Lakers are TRASH, nothing has changed! 🗑️ – Perk on Lakers vs. Blazers | First Take

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “The Lakers are TRASH, nothing has changed! 🗑️ – Perk on Lakers vs. Blazers | First Take” – below is their description.

The Lakers are TRASH, nothing has changed! 🗑️ – Perk on Lakers vs. Blazers | First Take

Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst react to the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and discuss how the Lakers move forward this season.

#FirstTake #NBA

ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

Recent from ESPN:

Kevin Durant outlines short-term goals for Brooklyn Nets | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

Luka Doncic with HUGE 41-PT near triple-double vs. Warriors 🍿

Category: Sport

Kevin Durant scores 31 PTS for Nets after 21-game absence 💪

Category: Sport

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

2 Recent Items: Los Angeles

Luka Goes Off For 41 Mavericks Win 🤯

Category: NBA

WARRIORS at MAVERICKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

In This Story: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are an American professional basketball team based in Los Angeles. The Lakers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

5 Recent Items: Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Goes Off For 41 Mavericks Win 🤯

Category: NBA

WARRIORS at MAVERICKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

Shaq on LeBron & the Lakers: If you trade him, you’ll never win again! | KJM

Category: Sport

There is no light at the end of the tunnel for the Knicks – Stephen A. Smith | NBA Countdown

Category: Sport

We’ll see better basketball from the Lakers in the playoffs, if they make it! – Matt Barnes | TJI

Category: Sport

In This Story: Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are an American professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon. The Trail Blazers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Northwest Division.

2 Recent Items: Portland Trail Blazers

TRAIL BLAZERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 2, 2022

Category: NBA

NUGGETS at TRAIL BLAZERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 27, 2022

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....