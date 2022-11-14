BT Sport published this video item, entitled “The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 12 – Wayne Bridge | Relationships in football and tales of England nights out!” – below is their description.
In the final episode of the series, Joe meets up with former Chelsea and England team-mate Wayne Bridge.
He discusses why he didn’t want to leave Southampton or Chelsea, his difficult relationship with Roberto Mancini at Manchester City and some interesting revelations about England nights out!
Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.
Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass
Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing
Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.comBT Sport YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.