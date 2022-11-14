BT Sport published this video item, entitled “The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 12 – Wayne Bridge | Relationships in football and tales of England nights out!” – below is their description.

In the final episode of the series, Joe meets up with former Chelsea and England team-mate Wayne Bridge.

He discusses why he didn’t want to leave Southampton or Chelsea, his difficult relationship with Roberto Mancini at Manchester City and some interesting revelations about England nights out!

