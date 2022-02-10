ESPN published this video item, entitled “The 76ers’ addition of James Harden is going to make Joel Embiid more motivated – Perk | NBA Today” – below is their description.

The 76ers’ addition of James Harden is going to make Joel Embiid more motivated – Perk | NBA Today NBA Today reacts to the Brooklyn Nets trading James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and 2 first-round picks and discuss what this trade means for each team. #NBAToday #NBA ESPN YouTube Channel

