Djokovic Takes On Djere; Kecmanovic, Krajinovic & More Feature | Belgrade 2022 Highlights Day 3

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian professional tennis player who is currently ranked world No. 1 in men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the third-most in history for a male player, five ATP Finals titles, a record 36 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles, 14 ATP Tour 500 titles, and has held the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for a total of 289 weeks (second of all time). In majors, he has won a record eight Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles, and one French Open title. By winning the 2016 French Open, he became the eighth player in history to achieve the Career Grand Slam and the third man to hold all four major titles at once, the first since Rod Laver in 1969.

