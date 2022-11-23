Djokovic & His Kids, Nadal Looks To 2023 & Rublev Popularity | Nitto ATP Finals 2022 Best Quotes

by
Djokovic & his kids, nadal looks to 2023 & rublev popularity | nitto atp finals 2022 best quotes

Tennis TV published this video item, entitled “Djokovic & His Kids, Nadal Looks To 2023 & Rublev Popularity | Nitto ATP Finals 2022 Best Quotes” – below is their description.

The best quotes from the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals!

Tennis TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Tennis TV

Recent from Tennis TV:

Andrey Rublev & The Random Fact Game: The Extended Cut

Category: Tennis

Novak Djokovic: SIX-Time Nitto ATP Finals Champion!

Category: Tennis

Ball-Boy Fails, Dancing & Horror Misses | Nitto ATP Finals 2022 Funniest Moments

Category: Tennis

In This Story: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian professional tennis player who is currently ranked world No. 1 in men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the third-most in history for a male player, five ATP Finals titles, a record 36 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles, 14 ATP Tour 500 titles, and has held the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for a total of 289 weeks (second of all time). In majors, he has won a record eight Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles, and one French Open title. By winning the 2016 French Open, he became the eighth player in history to achieve the Career Grand Slam and the third man to hold all four major titles at once, the first since Rod Laver in 1969.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic: SIX-Time Nitto ATP Finals Champion!

Category: Tennis

Top 10 Best Shots & Rallies | Nitto ATP Finals 2022

Category: Tennis

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.