In This Story: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Félix Auger-Aliassime is a Canadian professional tennis player. He is the second youngest player ranked in the top 20 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, and has a career-high ranking of No. 15 in the world. He has eight runner-up finishes in singles and one doubles title on the ATP Tour.

5 Recent Items: Felix Auger-Aliassime