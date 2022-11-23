Capriati Saves FOUR Championship Points to Win! | Capriati v Hingis | Australian Open 2002 Final

by
Capriati saves four championship points to win! | capriati v hingis | australian open 2002 final

Australian Open TV published this video item, entitled “Capriati Saves FOUR Championship Points to Win! | Capriati v Hingis | Australian Open 2002 Final” – below is their description.

Jennifer Capriati saved four championship points against Martina Hingis to win the Australian Open 2002.

Subscribe to keep up with the latest from the Australian Open: http://bit.ly/AustralianOpenTV

Welcome to the official Australian Open TV YouTube channel. The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the year and takes place in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is the men’s singles reigning champion and Ashleigh Barty is the women’s singles reigning champion. The tournament takes place on 25 hard courts, including Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena. Look out for highlights, press conferences, memorable moments and much more!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AustralianOpen

Twitter: https://twitter.com/australianopen

Instagram: https://instagram.com/australianopen/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ausopen

Website: https://ausopen.com/

Australian Open TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Australian Open TV

The Australian Open is a tennis tournament held annually over the last fortnight of January at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

It features men’s and women’s singles; men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles; junior’s championships; and wheelchair, legends, and exhibition events.

Recent from Australian Open TV:

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty v Alison Riske-Amritraj Full Match | Australian Open 2020 Fourth Round

Category: Australian Open

Lleyton Hewitt v Rafael Nadal Extended Highlights | Australian Open 2004 Third Round

Category: Australian Open

In This Story: Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty is an Australian professional tennis player and former cricketer. She is ranked No. 1 in the world in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association and is the second Australian WTA singles No. 1 after fellow Indigenous Australian player Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

7 Recent Items: Ashleigh Barty

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty v Alison Riske-Amritraj Full Match | Australian Open 2020 Fourth Round

Category: Australian Open

Lleyton Hewitt v Rafael Nadal Extended Highlights | Australian Open 2004 Third Round

Category: Australian Open

Andre Agassi’s AMAZING Comeback! | Agaissi v Sampras | Australian Open 2000 Semifinal

Category: Australian Open

Jennifer Capriati v Martina Hingis Full Match | Australian Open 2002 Final

Category: Australian Open

Garbine Muguruza v Naomi Osaka Extended Highlights | Australian Open 2021 Fourth Round

Category: Australian Open

Rafael Nadal v Alexander Zverev Full Match | Australian Open 2017 Third Round

Category: Australian Open

In This Story: Australian Open

The Australian Open is a tennis tournament held annually over the last fortnight of January at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. The tournament is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

2 Recent Items: Australian Open

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty v Alison Riske-Amritraj Full Match | Australian Open 2020 Fourth Round

Category: Australian Open

In This Story: Melbourne

Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Population: 4.936 million (2018).

5 Recent Items: Melbourne

Wild crime spree across Melbourne’s north comes to terrifying end | 7NEWS

Category: News

ISIS kingpin returns to Australia, Man arrested in India for suspected murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Melbourne Lord Mayor under fire for telling the world the pandemic was good for Melbourne | 7NEWS

Category: News

Voters in Pakenham discuss their thoughts on the Victorian election | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is a Spanish professional tennis player currently ranked world No. 2 in men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Nadal has won 19 Grand Slam singles titles, the second-most in history for a male player, as well as 35 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles, 21 ATP Tour 500 titles and the 2008 Olympic gold medal in singles and the 2016 Olympic gold medal in doubles. In addition, Nadal has held the world No. 1 ranking for a total of 209 weeks, including being the year-end No. 1 five times.

In majors, Nadal has won a record twelve French Open titles, four US Open titles, two Wimbledon titles and one Australian Open title, and won at least one Grand Slam every year for a record ten consecutive years (2005–2014). Nadal has won 85 career titles overall, including the most outdoor titles in the Open Era (83) and a record 59 titles on clay. With 81 consecutive wins on clay, Nadal holds the record for the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era.

Nadal has been involved in five Davis Cup titles with Spain, and currently has a 29-win streak and 29–1 record in singles matches at the event. In 2010, at the age of 24, he became the seventh male player and the youngest of five in the Open Era to achieve the singles Career Grand Slam. Nadal is the second male player after Andre Agassi to complete the singles Career Golden Slam, as well as the second male player after Mats Wilander to have won at least two Grand Slams on all three surfaces (grass, hard court and clay).

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: Rafael Nadal

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty v Alison Riske-Amritraj Full Match | Australian Open 2020 Fourth Round

Category: Australian Open

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Walsall v Carlisle United | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.