In This Story: Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit is an Estonian professional tennis player. Kontaveit has won two singles titles on the WTA Tour as well as eleven singles and five doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. She has reached one Premier Mandatory semifinal at the 2019 Miami Open and the final of one Premier 5 event, the 2018 Wuhan Open.

5 Recent Items: Anett Kontaveit