Stephen A. reacts to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade | NBA Today

Stephen A. Smith joins NBA Today and reacts to the Brooklyn Nets trading James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and 2 first-round picks.

