ESPN published this video item, entitled “Stephen A. is STRESSED picking who would win in a Spence Jr.-Crawford fight 😅🥊 | Stephen A.’s World” – below is their description.

Stephen A. Smith discusses Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford tweeting about fighting each other and who he would pick to win. #ESPN #MMA ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.