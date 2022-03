ESPN published this video item, entitled “Steph Curry’s 35 PTS, 10 AST & 5 3PM not enough as Knicks edge past Warriors” – below is their description.

Steph Curry gets 35 PTS, 10 AST & 5 3PM but the Golden State Warriors come up short against the New York Knicks, 116-114. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.