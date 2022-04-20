ESPN published this video item, entitled “Serge Ibaka makes DeMar DeRozan call Kyle Lowry, if Kyle doesn’t answer DeMar drinks cricket juice 🤣” – below is their description.

On @Serge Ibaka ‘s YouTube series “How Hungry Are You?”, Ibaka tests DeMar DeRozan’s friendship with Kyle Lowry by calling him live on the show. If Lowry doesn’t pick up the phone, DeMar has to drink cricket juice. The 3 NBA players were teammates on the Toronto Raptors for the 2017-2018 season, before DeMar was traded to the San Antonio Spurs. The full video ➡️ https://youtu.be/gnaxhUNO5VI (via @SergeIbaka) #DeMarDeRozan #ESPN #SergeIbaka ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.