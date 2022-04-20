Serge Ibaka makes DeMar DeRozan call Kyle Lowry, if Kyle doesn’t answer DeMar drinks cricket juice 🤣

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Serge Ibaka makes DeMar DeRozan call Kyle Lowry, if Kyle doesn’t answer DeMar drinks cricket juice 🤣” – below is their description.

On @Serge Ibaka ‘s YouTube series “How Hungry Are You?”, Ibaka tests DeMar DeRozan’s friendship with Kyle Lowry by calling him live on the show. If Lowry doesn’t pick up the phone, DeMar has to drink cricket juice. The 3 NBA players were teammates on the Toronto Raptors for the 2017-2018 season, before DeMar was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

The full video ➡️ https://youtu.be/gnaxhUNO5VI

(via @SergeIbaka)

#DeMarDeRozan #ESPN #SergeIbaka

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

In This Story: San Antonio

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas with a rich colonial heritage. The Alamo, an 18th-century Spanish mission preserved as a museum, marks an infamous 1836 battle for Texan independence from Mexico. Following the San Antonio River, the miles-long River Walk is a landmark pedestrian promenade lined with cafes and shops. HemisFair Park’s 750-ft. Tower of the Americas overlooks the city.

In This Story: San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are an American professional basketball team based in San Antonio. The Spurs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Southwest Division. The team plays its home games at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

In This Story: Toronto

Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario, is a major Canadian city along Lake Ontario’s northwestern shore. It’s a dynamic metropolis with a core of soaring skyscrapers, all dwarfed by the iconic, free-standing CN Tower.

In This Story: Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are a Canadian professional basketball team based in Toronto. The Raptors compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

