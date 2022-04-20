Zach Mercer – Life in Montpellier & England rugby Ambitions | RugbyPass Offload | Ep 30

We’re globe-trotting this week as Ryan is dialing in from Glasgow’s tour in South Africa and Zach Mercer joins us from the South of France after a massive win for Montpellier against Harlequins in the Champions Cup. We get an insight into life in France for the former Bath backrower and hear about his interactions with Eddie Jones and his future aspirations to play for England. Max gives us a bit of insight into what’s going on in Bristol after a disappointing end to their European campaign and Ryan fills us in on his trip to Stellenbosch. #RugbyPassOffload #S2 #EP30

