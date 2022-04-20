What a catch! #Shorts

by

World Rugby published this video item, entitled “What a catch! #Shorts” – below is their description.

What a catch, captured in slow motion and photos. It doesn’t get better than this!

#Rugby #Sevens #Shorts #Photography

SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby

Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA

ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ

For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/ 

Follow World Rugby on social media:

YouTube: @World Rugby

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby

Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby

To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIF

World Rugby YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - World Rugby

Rugby highlights, features, behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews and much more.

World Rugby is the world governing and Law making body for the Game of Rugby Union.

Recent from World Rugby:

This is the Ultimate Sevens Line-Up from Vancouver!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

20 tries that are impossible to forget!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Highlights from Finals Day in Vancouver!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

#ParisRoubaixFemmes 2022 – The Highlights

Category: Cycling

Live: Russia pummels last Ukrainian defenders in port city Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

French President Macron Tears Into Le Pen for Russia Ties in Debate

Category: Finance, News

It’s debate day: Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive television event • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

French presidential election – the Debate: Macron touts record on jobs • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

The Debate: Le Pen confirms plan to ban Muslim headscarf in public • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....