World Rugby published this video item, entitled “The Greatest South African Tries of the 2000s” – below is their description.

A countdown of South Africa’s greatest tries from the 2000s decade, a decade which included a Rugby World Cup victory in 2007. Featured in the video: Bryan Habana, Jaque Fourie, JP Pietersen. #rugby #worldcup #try #southafrica Watch all the extended highlights from RWC2021 here: https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2021/playlist/766176?video=767765 SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/ Follow World Rugby on social media: YouTube: @World Rugby Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIF World Rugby YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.