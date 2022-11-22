The Greatest South African Tries of the 2000s

by
The greatest south african tries of the 2000s

World Rugby published this video item, entitled “The Greatest South African Tries of the 2000s” – below is their description.

A countdown of South Africa’s greatest tries from the 2000s decade, a decade which included a Rugby World Cup victory in 2007. Featured in the video: Bryan Habana, Jaque Fourie, JP Pietersen.

In This Story: Bryan Habana

Bryan Gary Habana OIS is a South African former rugby union player who played as a wing. He most recently played for Toulon in the French Top 14 competition, and for the South Africa national team. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby Union players in history.

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

