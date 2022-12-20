Rising through the ranks and playing for the British & Irish Lions! | Origins with Ken Owens

by
World Rugby published this video item, entitled “Rising through the ranks and playing for the British & Irish Lions! | Origins with Ken Owens” – below is their description.

Wales and Scarlets veteran Ken Owens runs us through his journey from Carmarthen Athletic to breaking into the Welsh squad at the 2011 World Cup and finally to being selected 2017 ans 2021 British & Irish Lions tours!

Watch all the extended highlights from RWC2021 here: https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2021/playlist/766176?video=767765

