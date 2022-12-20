World Rugby published this video item, entitled “Rising through the ranks and playing for the British & Irish Lions! | Origins with Ken Owens” – below is their description.

Wales and Scarlets veteran Ken Owens runs us through his journey from Carmarthen Athletic to breaking into the Welsh squad at the 2011 World Cup and finally to being selected 2017 ans 2021 British & Irish Lions tours! #rugby #worldcup #Wales #Lions #Scarlets Watch all the extended highlights from RWC2021 here: https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2021/playlist/766176?video=767765 SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/ Follow World Rugby on social media: YouTube: @World Rugby Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIF World Rugby YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.