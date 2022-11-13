Press Conference: Andy Farrell And Tadhg Furlong On Fiji Win

Press conference: andy farrell and tadhg furlong on fiji win

The Ireland Head Coach and Captain spoke to the media following Saturday’s win over Fiji at Aviva Stadium. #TeamOfUs #IrishRugby

