World Rugby published this video item, entitled “Leading rugby in the Philippines” – below is their description.

Ada Milby talks us through her journey to becoming Philippine’s Rugby Football Union president. She tells us her story from the experience of confronting gender discrimination to how she became to lead rugby after she moved to the Philippines from the USA.

