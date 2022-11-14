Leading rugby in the Philippines

by
Leading rugby in the philippines

World Rugby published this video item, entitled “Leading rugby in the Philippines” – below is their description.

Ada Milby talks us through her journey to becoming Philippine’s Rugby Football Union president. She tells us her story from the experience of confronting gender discrimination to how she became to lead rugby after she moved to the Philippines from the USA.

#rugby #womensrugby #Philippines #TransformationalStories

Watch all the extended highlights from RWC2021 here: https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2021/playlist/766176?video=767765

SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby

Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA

ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ

For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/

Follow World Rugby on social media:

YouTube: @World Rugby

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby

Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby

To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIF

World Rugby YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - World Rugby

Rugby highlights, features, behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews and much more.

World Rugby is the world governing and Law making body for the Game of Rugby Union.

Recent from World Rugby:

Classic Highlights: England face New Zealand in the RWC Semi-Final

Category: Media, Rugby Union

I get Emotional after the RWC2021 FINAL!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Every Single Try from RWC2021! Pt. 1

Category: Media, Rugby Union

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Classic Highlights: England face New Zealand in the RWC Semi-Final

Category: Media, Rugby Union

I get Emotional after the RWC2021 FINAL!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Every Single Try from RWC2021! Pt. 1

Category: Media, Rugby Union

The Red Card that changed the RWC Final!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Francesco Molinari’s Best 2018 Ryder Cup Shots

Category: Golf

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau clash over media transparency during G20 summit talks

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: Philippines

The Philippines, officially the Republic of the Philippines, is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. Situated in the western Pacific Ocean, it consists of about 7,641 islands that are broadly categorized under three main geographical divisions from north to south: Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao. Manila is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Philippines

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Can anything be done about the collection of our online data? | The Bottom Line

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.