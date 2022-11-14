World Rugby published this video item, entitled “Leading rugby in the Philippines” – below is their description.
Ada Milby talks us through her journey to becoming Philippine’s Rugby Football Union president. She tells us her story from the experience of confronting gender discrimination to how she became to lead rugby after she moved to the Philippines from the USA.
#rugby #womensrugby #Philippines #TransformationalStories
Watch all the extended highlights from RWC2021 here: https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2021/playlist/766176?video=767765
SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby
Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA
ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ
For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/
Follow World Rugby on social media:
YouTube: @World Rugby
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby
Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby
To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIFWorld Rugby YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.