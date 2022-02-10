Joey Carbery on taking over from Jonathan Sexton against France | Six Nations 2022

by

RugbyPass published this video item, entitled “Joey Carbery on taking over from Jonathan Sexton against France | Six Nations 2022” – below is their description.

Press conference with Ireland back Joey Carbery ahead of his side’s Six Nations clash with France. The game is already being billed as a title decider after both teams won their opening fixture convincingly. #SixNations2022

RugbyPass YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - RugbyPass

Recent from RugbyPass:

Jack Nowell on England Camp, beating Wales & Six Nations rugby | RugbyPass Offload | EP 23

Category: Rugby Union

The most surprisingly star studded rugby team ever – Wellington Lions | Rugby Highlights

Category: Rugby Union

Was Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s Blues debut the best cross-code debut of all-time? | Aotearoa Rugby Pod

Category: Rugby Union

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

US and Europe target Russian billionaires’ yachts

Category: News

Ukraine civilians killed: Emergency services say over 2,000 killed during invasion • FRANCE 24

Category: News

Analysis: Lavrov’s claim Moscow aims to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine harks back to Nazi propaganda

Category: News

War in Ukraine: Videos of the war posted on the social media • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

More than 650,000 refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland amid Russian invasion • FRANCE 24

Category: News

From zero to hero: Poland’s transformation after Russian invasion of Ukraine • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Ireland

Ireland is an island in the North Atlantic. It is separated from Great Britain to its east by the North Channel, the Irish Sea, and St George’s Channel.

Geopolitically, Ireland is divided between the Republic of Ireland (officially named Ireland), which covers five-sixths of the island, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. As of 2016, 4.8 million people live in the Republic of Ireland, and 1.8 million live in Northern Ireland.

The Irish climate is influenced by the Atlantic Ocean and thus very moderate, and winters are milder than expected for such a northerly area, although summers are cooler than those in continental Europe. Rainfall and cloud cover are abundant.

A strong Irish culture exists, as expressed through Gaelic games, Irish music and the Irish language. The island’s culture shares many features with that of Great Britain, including the English language, and sports such as association football, rugby, horse racing, and golf.

3 Recent Items: Ireland

Cove Rangers 0-1 Queen of the South | SPFL Trust Trophy Semi-Final | Highlights

Category: SPL

Celtic 2-0 St. Mirren | Celtic stay top of the table after beating St Mirren! | cinch Premiership

Category: SPL

Livingston 2-1 Dundee United | Dundee United end six-match unbeaten streak | cinch Premiership

Category: SPL

In This Story: Six Nations 2022

Guinness Six Nations 2022 will see the return of crowds to the Northern Hemisphere’s biggest international rugby union tournament, as England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battle it out to be crowned the champions.

3 Recent Items: Six Nations 2022

Jack Nowell on England Camp, beating Wales & Six Nations rugby | RugbyPass Offload | EP 23

Category: Rugby Union

STORY OF THE DAY | Scotland U20 v France U20

Category: Rugby Union

England host Wales at Twickenham | O2 Inside Line | The Next Level

Category: Rugby Union

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....