RugbyPass published this video item, entitled “Jacques Nienaber faces the media as South Africa prepare to take on England rugby” – below is their description.

Rugby press conference as Jacques Nienaber and Evan Roos face the media as the Springboks prepare to take on England at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Series. #autumnnationsseries RugbyPass YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.