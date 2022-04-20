Scottish Rugby published this video item, entitled “In Focus | Chloe Rollie” – below is their description.
Scotland’s Chloe Rollie reflects on being named Player of the Round following their last TikTok Women’s Six Nations match against France and discusses preparations ahead of Italy this Saturday.Scottish Rugby YouTube Channel
