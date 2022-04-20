In Focus | Chloe Rollie

by

Scottish Rugby published this video item, entitled “In Focus | Chloe Rollie” – below is their description.

Scotland’s Chloe Rollie reflects on being named Player of the Round following their last TikTok Women’s Six Nations match against France and discusses preparations ahead of Italy this Saturday.

Scottish Rugby YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Scottish Rugby

Recent from Scottish Rugby:

Try of the Round: FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series Week One #Shorts

Category: Rugby Union

2021/22 Tennent’s National League Highlights | 16th April 2022

Category: Rugby Union

HIGHLIGHTS | U18 Men’s Six Nations Festival | England U18 v Scotland U18

Category: Rugby Union

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

#ParisRoubaixFemmes 2022 – The Highlights

Category: Cycling

Live: Russia pummels last Ukrainian defenders in port city Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

French President Macron Tears Into Le Pen for Russia Ties in Debate

Category: Finance, News

It’s debate day: Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive television event • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

French presidential election – the Debate: Macron touts record on jobs • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

The Debate: Le Pen confirms plan to ban Muslim headscarf in public • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Italy

Italy is a republic in central Europe which forms a peninsula in the Mediterranean Sea as well as bordering France, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia. The islands of Sardinia and Sicily form part of the main territory of Italy. Italy is part of the Eurozone, having entered the common currency on 1st January 1999.

The capital, Rome, is home to the Vatican as well as landmark art and ancient ruins. Other major cities include Florence, with Renaissance masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s “David” and Brunelleschi’s Duomo; Venice, the city of canals; and Milan, Italy’s fashion capital.

4 Recent Items: Italy

Jonny Wilkinson makes HUGE TACKLE to stop Italy scoring in the corner

Category: 6 Nations

Ivan Zucco vs Marko Nikolic Plus Undercard Press Conference

Category: Boxing

Greenpeace writes ‘Peace Not Oil’ on side of Russian ship

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Julia Roberts On George Clooney – “He’s Everything You Think He Is.”

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

3 Recent Items: Scotland

4 men arrested in connection with hit-and-run that left 29-year-old woman dead, family devastated

Category: News

Abroath Close Gap ahead of Top of the Table Clash! | Lower League Matchweek 34 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Category: SPL

Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine apology before angry MPs

Category: News

In This Story: Six Nations 2022

Guinness Six Nations 2022 will see the return of crowds to the Northern Hemisphere’s biggest international rugby union tournament, as England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battle it out to be crowned the champions.

3 Recent Items: Six Nations 2022

Jonny Wilkinson makes HUGE TACKLE to stop Italy scoring in the corner

Category: 6 Nations

Outstanding LENGTH OF FIELD try from France in 2014

Category: 6 Nations

HIGHLIGHTS | U18 Men’s Six Nations Festival | England U18 v Scotland U18

Category: Rugby Union

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Happy Birthday to Her Majesty, the Queen!

Category: Entertainment

Robin Williams & Matt Damon’s ﻿Emotional Scene | Good Will Hunting | HBO Max

Category: Media, Television

Cardi B TROLLS HERSELF With ‘Shake It’ TikTok Dance

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....