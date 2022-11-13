Highlights | Portugal face Kenya in try fest spectacular | Rugby World Cup FQT | RugbyPass

by
Highlights | portugal face kenya in try fest spectacular | rugby world cup fqt | rugbypass

RugbyPass published this video item, entitled “Highlights | Portugal face Kenya in try fest spectacular | Rugby World Cup FQT | RugbyPass” – below is their description.

Portugal and Kenya matched up in Round 2 of this year’s Rugby World Cup Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai. It was a must-win game for Portugal who were looking to keep their RWC dream alive.

RugbyPass YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - RugbyPass

Recent from RugbyPass:

England train ahead of their massive clash with New Zealand rugby

Category: Rugby Union

Josh van der Flier reacts to his World Rugby Player of the year nomination

Category: Rugby Union

Elton Jantjies reveals all on off-field controversy and Rassie Erasmus | RugbyPass Offload | EP 54

Category: Rugby Union

In This Story: Kenya

Kenya is a country in East Africa with coastline on the Indian Ocean. It encompasses savannah, lakelands, the dramatic Great Rift Valley and mountain highlands. It’s also home to wildlife like lions, elephants and rhinos. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris visit the Maasai Mara Reserve, known for its annual wildebeest migrations, and Amboseli National Park, offering views of Tanzania’s 5,895m Mt. Kilimanjaro.

2 Recent Items: Kenya

Elephant Interrupts TV Reporter

Category: News

Hilarious moment baby elephant interrupts reporter

Category: News

In This Story: Portugal

Portugal is a southern European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. Its location on the Atlantic Ocean has influenced many aspects of its culture: salt cod and grilled sardines are national dishes, the Algarve’s beaches are a major destination and much of the nation’s architecture dates to the 1500s–1800s, when Portugal had a powerful maritime empire. 

2 Recent Items: Portugal

Bruno Fernandes appears to snub Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal meet for World Cup

Category: News

Tommy Fleetwood Final Round Winning Highlights | 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Category: Golf

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.