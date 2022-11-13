RugbyPass published this video item, entitled “Highlights | Portugal face Kenya in try fest spectacular | Rugby World Cup FQT | RugbyPass” – below is their description.

Portugal and Kenya matched up in Round 2 of this year’s Rugby World Cup Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai. It was a must-win game for Portugal who were looking to keep their RWC dream alive. RugbyPass YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.