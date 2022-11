RugbyPass published this video item, entitled “Gregor Townsend and Jamie Ritchie on “gutting” loss against the All Blacks | RugbyPass” – below is their description.

Gregor Townsend and Jamie Ritchie reflect on their near win against the All Blacks at Murrayfield where they lost 31-23. RugbyPass YouTube Channel

