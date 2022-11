IrishRugby TV published this video item, entitled “#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Terenure College v Ballynahinch” – below is their description.

TERENURE COLLEGE 38 BALLYNAHINCH 21, Lakelands Park Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Alan Bennie, Matthew Caffrey, Luke Clohessy, Colm de Buitléar, Sean McNulty 2; Cons: Callum Smith 3, Henry McErlean Ballynahinch: Tries: Claytan Milligan, George Pringle, Aaron Cairns; Cons: Greg Hutley 3 HT: Terenure College 19 Ballynahinch 7 TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Matthew Caffrey, Adam Melia, Luke Cohessy, Conall Boomer. Replacements: Sean McNulty, Liam Hyland, Craig Trenier, Mike Murphy, Henry McErlean, Sam Coghlan Murray. BALLYNAHINCH: Ethan Graham; Ben Moxham, George Pringle, Mark Best, Aaron Cairns; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; George Saunderson, Claytan Milligan, Kyle McCall, Tom Donnan (capt), James Simpson, Tom Martin, Bradley Luney, Jamie Macartney. Replacements: Conor Piper, Nacho Clardera Crespo, Kyle Gill, Chris Gibson, Oscar Yandall, Ben McMullan. IrishRugby TV YouTube Channel

