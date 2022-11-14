#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Railway Union v Blackrock College

by
#energiaail highlights :: railway union v blackrock college

IrishRugby TV published this video item, entitled “#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Railway Union v Blackrock College” – below is their description.

RAILWAY UNION 17 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 19, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay, Peat, Aoife Doyle, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Con: Nikki Caughey

Blackrock College: Tries: Anna Doyle, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Méabh Deely; Cons: Enya Breen 2

HT: Railway Union 5 Blackrock College 19

RAILWAY UNION: Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Leah Tarpey, Niamh Byrne (capt), Aoife O’Shaughnessy, Aoife Doyle; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Chloe Blackmore, Megan Collis, Keelin Brady, Aoife McDermott, Carmen Rodera, Molly Boyne, Emerson Allen.

Replacements: Lisa Callan, Grainne O’Loughlin, Claire Byrne, Sonia McDermott, Emma Fabby, Christine Coffey, Stephanie Carroll.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Natasja Behan; Maeve Liston, Michelle Claffey (capt), Ella Durkan, Anna Doyle; Enya Breen, Tatum Bird; Aoife Moore, Emma Hooban, Laura Feely, Eimear Corri, Mairead Holohan, Beth Cregan, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Ali Coleman.

Replacements: Ava Fannin, Niamh Tester, Hannah O’Connor, Mya Alcorn, Ciara Scanlan, Lisa Mullen, Méabh Deely.

IrishRugby TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - IrishRugby TV

Recent from IrishRugby TV:

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Press Conference: Josh van der Flier Looks Ahead To Final Bank Of Ireland Nations Series Test

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Sexton Ready For Wallabies Challenge

Category: Media, Rugby Union

In This Story: BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is an American global investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $7.4 trillion in assets under management as of end-Q4 2019.

3 Recent Items: BlackRock

Cybersecurity stocks ‘a tech staple’ even in recession, strategist explains

Category: Business, Finance, Legal

BlackRock: Investors Are Not Moving Back Into China Stocks

Category: Business, Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions

#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Blackrock College v Ballincollig

Category: Rugby Union

In This Story: Ciara

Ciara Princess Wilson is an American singer, songwriter, model and business woman. Born in Fort Hood, Texas, her family eventually settled to Atlanta, Georgia, where she joined the girl group Hearsay.

4 Recent Items: Ciara

#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Cooke v UL Bohemian

Category: Rugby Union

#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Suttonians v Ballicollig

Category: Rugby Union

#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Blackrock College v Ballincollig

Category: Rugby Union

#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: UL Bohemian v Suttonians

Category: Rugby Union

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.