IrishRugby TV published this video item, entitled “#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Garryowen v UCD” – below is their description.

GARRYOWEN 22 UCD 47, Dooradoyle Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: JJ O’Neill 2, Nick Greene; Cons: Jack Oliver 2; Pen: Jack Oliver UCD: Tries: Dylan O’Grady, James Tarrant, Emmet Burns, Alex O’Grady 2, Gus McCarthy, Ross Deegan; Cons: Tim Corkery 6 HT: Garryowen 19 UCD 28 GARRYOWEN: Jamie Shanahan; Henry Buttimer, Matt Sheehan, JJ O’Neill, Tommy O’Hora; Jack Delaney, Jack Oliver; Michael Veale, Max Clein, Darragh McCarthy, Des Fitzgerald, Scott Leahy, Sean Rennison (capt), Nick Greene, Brian Gleeson. Replacements: Dean Fanning, Ben O’Sullivan, Rhys O’Malley, Evan Maher, Ed Barry, Mikey Sheahan. UCD: Niall Carroll; Alex O’Grady, Harry Donnelly, James Tarrant, Dylan O’Grady; Tim Corkery, Michael Moloney; Emmet Burns, Gus McCarthy, Evin Coyle, Gerry Hill, Joe Cronin, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Bill Burns, Mark Fleming. Replacements: Ryan McMahon, Chris Hennessy, Tom Coghlan, Simon Burke, Rob Gilsenan, Ross Deegan. IrishRugby TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.