IrishRugby TV published this video item, entitled “#EnergiaAIL Highlights :: Cork Constitution v Lansdowne” – below is their description.

CORK CONSTITUTION 36 LANSDOWNE 25, Temple Hill Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Aidan Moynihan, George Coomber, Luke Kerr, Alessandro Heaney, Jack Kelleher; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 4; Pen: Aidan Moynihan Lansdowne: Tries: Conor McMenamin, Michael Silvester, Darragh Murphy, Sean Galvin; Con: Peter Hastie; Pen: Peter Hastie HT: Cork Constitution 19 Lansdowne 15 CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Billy Crowley; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Louis Kahn; Brendan Quinlan, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Andrew Treacy, Eoin Quilter, Jack Kelleher, James Murphy, David Hyland. Replacements: Tadhg McCarthy, Alessandro Heaney, Anthony Ryan, Mark Stafford, Luke Kerr, Bruce Matthews. LANSDOWNE: Michael Silvester; Peter Sullivan, Cillian Redmond, Connor O’Sullivan, Sean Galvin; Peter Hastie, Jack Matthews; Ben Popplewell, Tadgh McElroy, Temi Lasisi, Conor McMenamin, Arthur Greene, Clive Ross (capt), Joey Szpara, Darragh Murphy. Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Conan Dunne, Dan Murphy, James Doyle, Mike Walsh, Conall Doherty. IrishRugby TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.