World Rugby published this video item, entitled “A team effort by Samoa! #Shorts” – below is their description.
A no-look pass, a big hand-off by Motu Opetai and then a diving try by Faafoi Falaniko, it was a team effort for the Samoans in their big win against the Blitzboks at the 2022 HSBC Vancouver Sevens!
#Rugby #Samoa #Try #Shorts
SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby
Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA
ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ
For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/
Follow World Rugby on social media:
YouTube: @World Rugby
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby
Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby
To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIFWorld Rugby YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.