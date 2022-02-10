Guinness Six Nations published this video item, entitled “Top 14 Tries of Round 1 | Guinness Six Nations 2022” – below is their description.

There was no shortage of fantastic tries from the first round of the Guinness Six Nations: from Ben White’s debut try, to Gabin Villiere’s hat trick, to the milestone try scored by Tommaso Menoncello. What was your favourite?

