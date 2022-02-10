Top 14 Tries of Round 1 | Guinness Six Nations 2022

by

Guinness Six Nations published this video item, entitled “Top 14 Tries of Round 1 | Guinness Six Nations 2022” – below is their description.

#GuinnessSixNations #Rugby

There was no shortage of fantastic tries from the first round of the Guinness Six Nations: from Ben White’s debut try, to Gabin Villiere’s hat trick, to the milestone try scored by Tommaso Menoncello. What was your favourite?

This is the official channel for the Guinness Six Nations – Rugby’s Greatest Championship

The Six Nations Championship is an annual international men’s rugby union competition between the teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. The current champions are Wales, who won the 2019 tournament.

