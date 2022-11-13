BT Sport published this video item, entitled “Roma vs Torino (1-1) | Matic’s late strike earns a point for Roma | Serie A Highlights” – below is their description.

Roma left it late before they found the back of the net but Nemanja Matic came through as the match, which presented so much late drama ended all square.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com

BT Sport YouTube Channel