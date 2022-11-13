BT Sport published this video item, entitled “PSG vs Auxerre (5-0) | PSG cruise to a win before World Cup break | Ligue 1 Highlights” – below is their description.

Mbappe gets on the score sheet as PSG make light work of Auxerre in their final match before the World Cup.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com

BT Sport YouTube Channel