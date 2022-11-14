BT Sport published this video item, entitled “Premier League Storybook | The Managers with Harry Redknapp” – below is their description.

So far in our journey we’ve gone through some of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen. Where would the Treble Winners or the Invincibles be, however, without their fantastic managers?

Being in the dugout has a unique set of pressures that only a select few will ever know about. Harry Redknapp is one of the Premier League’s longest-serving bosses, and gives us a roller coaster ride through life in the hotseat

He’s joined by the likes of Martin Keown and Joe Cole giving their views on different managers, while Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand reveal what it’s like to be on the end of a Fergie hairdryer.

