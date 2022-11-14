Premier League Storybook | The Managers with Harry Redknapp

Premier league storybook | the managers with harry redknapp

BT Sport published this video item, entitled "Premier League Storybook | The Managers with Harry Redknapp"

So far in our journey we’ve gone through some of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen. Where would the Treble Winners or the Invincibles be, however, without their fantastic managers?

Being in the dugout has a unique set of pressures that only a select few will ever know about. Harry Redknapp is one of the Premier League’s longest-serving bosses, and gives us a roller coaster ride through life in the hotseat

He’s joined by the likes of Martin Keown and Joe Cole giving their views on different managers, while Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand reveal what it’s like to be on the end of a Fergie hairdryer.

BT Sport YouTube Channel

About This Source - BT Sport

BT Sport is a group of pay television sports channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It holds exclusive live UK and Republic of Ireland TV rights to 58 Premier League matches per season, the UEFA Champions League and more.

BT Sport is available on the BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media television platforms in the UK and Sky, Eir TV and Vodafone TV in the Republic of Ireland.

