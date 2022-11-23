Patrick Beverley ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton | NBA on ESPN

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Patrick Beverley ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton | NBA on ESPN” – below is their description.

In the fourth quarter between the Lakers and Suns, Devin Booker fouls Austin Reaves who falls the court. Deandre Ayton stands near Reaves, which results in Patrick Beverley rushing in to shove Ayton to the court. Booker would receive a flagrant 1 foul while Beverley and Ayton were assessed a double technical, with Pat Bev being ejected from the game.

