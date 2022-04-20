Oscar Tshiebwe announces his return to Kentucky for another season | SportsCenter

Oscar Tshiebwe announces his return to Kentucky for another season | SportsCenter

Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe joins SportsCenter and announces he will be returning to the Kentucky Wildcats for his senior season and forgo declaring for the NBA Draft.

