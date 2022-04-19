NFL News Update: What’s next for WR A.J. Brown in Tennessee? | CBS Sports HQ

by

CBS Sports HQ published this video item, entitled “NFL News Update: What’s next for WR A.J. Brown in Tennessee? | CBS Sports HQ” – below is their description.

Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson join CBS Sports HQ to break down what’s next for A.J. Brown in Tennessee.

CBS Sports HQ YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CBS Sports HQ

CBS Sports HQ is part of CBS Sports.

CBS Sports is the sports division of the American television network CBS, which in turn is owned by ViacomCBS.

Stream CBS Sports #Ad

Recent from CBS Sports HQ:

2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors win Game 3, move closer to sweep of Nuggets | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

2022 NBA Playoffs: Jalen Brunson scores 31, Mavericks take 2-1 series lead over Jazz | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

2022 NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies overcome 25-point deficit, STUN Wolves in Game 3 | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

In This Story: NFL

The National Football League is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.

NFL Shop #Ad

4 Recent Items: NFL

Kyle Caskey Part Two: Behind the Scenes NFL Draft Room with Dave Lapham In The Trenches

Category: Logistics, NFL

NFL Player COMPARISONS for the Top QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

2022 NFL Draft: Strengths & Weaknesses For DB Trent McDuffie I CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

5 Times Mel Kiper Was DEAD WRONG About The NFL Draft…And 5 Times He Was SUPER ACCURATE

Category: Media, NFL

In This Story: Tennessee

Tennessee is a state in the southeastern United States.

It is bordered by eight states, with Kentucky to the north, Virginia to the northeast, North Carolina to the east, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi to the south, Arkansas to the west, and Missouri to the northwest.

The Appalachian Mountains dominate the eastern part of the state, and the Mississippi River forms its western border.

Nashville is the state’s capital and largest city, with a 2019 population of 670,820 and a 2019 metro population of 1,934,317. Tennessee’s second largest city is Memphis, which had a population of 651,073 and metro population of 1,346,045 in 2019.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park, is located in the eastern part of the state, and a section of the Appalachian Trail roughly follows the Tennessee–North Carolina border.

2 Recent Items: Tennessee

Ginger Zee visits Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee I GMA

Category: Entertainment

TikTok hand signal saves Tennessee woman from kidnapper

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....