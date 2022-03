CBS Sports HQ published this video item, entitled “NBA Trade Deadline WINNERS & LOSERS: What side are Nets, 76ers, Lakers, Knicks on? | CBS Sports HQ” – below is their description.

The CBS Sports HQ crew does a deep dive on the NBA Trade Deadline to break down the biggest winners and losers. CBS Sports HQ YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.