ESPN published this video item, entitled “Michael Smith thinks the Boston Celtics make it to the NBA Finals | #TheRightTime with Bomani Jones” – below is their description.
In this episode of #TheRightTime with Bomani Jones, Bomani welcomes Michael Smith to discuss Bomani Jones and Michael Smith discuss the latest in the NBA Playoffs, including who the “best” player in the Celtics-Nets matchup is, whether or not Chris Paul or Devin Booker is more crucial to the Suns, if the Warriors have what it takes to give them a challenge potentially in the next round, and why the lack of coverage around “big games” has hurt the NBA as a product in recent years. Plus, Mike weighs in on Bomani’s idea to get rid of the NFL draft!
#TheRightTime with Bomani Jones and Michael Smith
00:00 Intro with Bomani Jones
00:16 Bomani welcomes Michael Smith
02:35 Suns vs. Pelicans Game 1 takeaways: Chris Paul takes over
06:49 Who’s walking off with the West, Suns or Warriors?
21:11 Dallas Mavericks even series against Utah Jazz with Luka Doncic out
22:00 The Knicks’ hopes of landing Donovan Mitchell
29:15 The Celtics and Nets, the series we all needed
38:18 The NBA Eastern Conference is fire!
39:55 Does LeBron James Get Too Much Attention?
47:15 Bo thinks the NFL draft should be abolished
53:40 Voicemail: Tell us your typos in sent messages
ESPN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - ESPN
ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.
Bomani Babatunde Jones is an American sports journalist who is currently employed by ESPN. He was the co-host of Highly Questionable with Dan Le Batard, before leaving the show in June 2017 to develop his own show, High Noon. He is also a regular panelist on Around the Horn.
Boston, officially the City of Boston, is the capital and most populous city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the United States and 24th-most populous city in the country. The city proper covers 48.4 square miles with a population of 675,647 in 2020, also making it the most populous city in New England.
The Boston Celtics are an American professional basketball team based in Boston. The Celtics compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.
Dallas, a modern metropolis in north Texas, is a commercial and cultural hub of the region. Downtown’s Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza commemorates the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. In the Arts District, the Dallas Museum of Art and the Crow Collection of Asian Art cover thousands of years of art. The sleek Nasher Sculpture Center showcases contemporary sculpture.
The Dallas Mavericks are an American professional basketball team based in Dallas. The Mavericks compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference Southwest Division.
LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.
James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.
James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.
The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.
The territory of modern Utah has been inhabited by various indigenous groups for thousands of years, including the ancient Puebloans, the Navajo, and the Ute. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive in the mid-16th century, though the region’s difficult geography and climate made it a peripheral part of New Spain and later Mexico.
Disputes between the dominant Mormon community and the federal government delayed Utah’s admission as a state; only after the outlawing of polygamy was it admitted as the 45th, in 1896.
A little more than half of all Utahns are Mormons, the vast majority of whom are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), which has its world headquarters in Salt Lake City. Utah is the only state where most of the population belongs to a single church. The LDS Church greatly influences Utahn culture, politics, and daily life, though since the 1990s the state has become more religiously diverse as well as secular.
The state has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, and mining and a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
A 2012 Gallup national survey found Utah overall to be the “best state to live in the future” based on 13 forward-looking measurements including various economic, lifestyle, and health-related outlook metrics.
The Utah Jazz are an American professional basketball team based in Salt Lake City. The Jazz compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference, Northwest Division. Since 1991, the team has played its home games at Vivint Arena.