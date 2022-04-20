ESPN published this video item, entitled “Michael Smith thinks the Boston Celtics make it to the NBA Finals | #TheRightTime with Bomani Jones” – below is their description.

In this episode of #TheRightTime with Bomani Jones, Bomani welcomes Michael Smith to discuss Bomani Jones and Michael Smith discuss the latest in the NBA Playoffs, including who the “best” player in the Celtics-Nets matchup is, whether or not Chris Paul or Devin Booker is more crucial to the Suns, if the Warriors have what it takes to give them a challenge potentially in the next round, and why the lack of coverage around “big games” has hurt the NBA as a product in recent years. Plus, Mike weighs in on Bomani’s idea to get rid of the NFL draft! #TheRightTime with Bomani Jones and Michael Smith 00:00 Intro with Bomani Jones 00:16 Bomani welcomes Michael Smith 02:35 Suns vs. Pelicans Game 1 takeaways: Chris Paul takes over 06:49 Who’s walking off with the West, Suns or Warriors? 21:11 Dallas Mavericks even series against Utah Jazz with Luka Doncic out 22:00 The Knicks’ hopes of landing Donovan Mitchell 29:15 The Celtics and Nets, the series we all needed 38:18 The NBA Eastern Conference is fire! 39:55 Does LeBron James Get Too Much Attention? 47:15 Bo thinks the NFL draft should be abolished 53:40 Voicemail: Tell us your typos in sent messages ESPN YouTube Channel

