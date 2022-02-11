ESPN published this video item, entitled “Luka Doncic scores CAREER-HIGH 51 PTS in Mavs’ W over Clippers” – below is their description.

Luka Doncic scores a career-high 51 PTS on 17-26 FGM with 7 3PM to go with 9 REB & 6 AST in the Dallas Mavericks’ 112-105 win against the LA Clippers. Doncic scored 28 PTS in the first quarter, which are tied for 2nd-most in an opening quarter in the last 25 seasons. #LukaDoncic #NBA #Doncic ESPN YouTube Channel

