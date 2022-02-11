Luka Doncic scores CAREER-HIGH 51 PTS in Mavs’ W over Clippers

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Luka Doncic scores CAREER-HIGH 51 PTS in Mavs’ W over Clippers” – below is their description.

Luka Doncic scores a career-high 51 PTS on 17-26 FGM with 7 3PM to go with 9 REB & 6 AST in the Dallas Mavericks’ 112-105 win against the LA Clippers. Doncic scored 28 PTS in the first quarter, which are tied for 2nd-most in an opening quarter in the last 25 seasons.

#LukaDoncic #NBA #Doncic

ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

Recent from ESPN:

Kevin Durant outlines short-term goals for Brooklyn Nets | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

Luka Doncic with HUGE 41-PT near triple-double vs. Warriors 🍿

Category: Sport

Kevin Durant scores 31 PTS for Nets after 21-game absence 💪

Category: Sport

In This Story: Dallas

Dallas, a modern metropolis in north Texas, is a commercial and cultural hub of the region. Downtown’s Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza commemorates the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. In the Arts District, the Dallas Museum of Art and the Crow Collection of Asian Art cover thousands of years of art. The sleek Nasher Sculpture Center showcases contemporary sculpture.

2 Recent Items: Dallas

Luka Goes Off For 41 Mavericks Win 🤯

Category: NBA

KINGS at SPURS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

Kevin Durant outlines short-term goals for Brooklyn Nets | NBA on ESPN

Category: Sport

Luka Goes Off For 41 Mavericks Win 🤯

Category: NBA

KINGS at SPURS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

WARRIORS at MAVERICKS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 3, 2022

Category: NBA

Tatum POPPED OFF On His Birthday 👏

Category: NBA

LeBron’s Timing Is Impeccable ⛔❌

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....