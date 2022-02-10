La Germania domina nello slittino con la Geisenberger che vince il sesto Oro olimpico!

by

Eurosport published this video item, entitled “La Germania domina nello slittino con la Geisenberger che vince il sesto Oro olimpico!” – below is their description.

Iscriviti a Discovery+ per vedere in streaming ogni momento imperdibile delle Giochi olimpici invernali 2022 https://bit.ly/3wUkQnT

Per notizie, risultati, orari e tutte le ultime notizie da Beijing, visita eurosport.it/

Seguici su YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/eurosport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Eurosport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eurosportitalia

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/eurosport_IT

Eurosport YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Eurosport

Eurosport is a pan-European television sports network and a subsidiary of Discovery. Eurosport owns a wide range of rights across many sports but generally does not bid for premium priced rights such as those to major football leagues.

Recent from Eurosport:

Why 2022 will be the biggest year ever for the women’s peloton | Eurosport Cycling

Category: Sport

How Alpecin–Fenix are building a first class women’s team for 2022 | Eurosport Cycling

Category: Sport

Ben O’Connor on his journey to becoming a leader in a French team | Eurosport Cycling

Category: Sport

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

2 Recent Items: Beijing

CPPCC spokesperson lauds 2022 Winter Olympics as impressive, memorable

Category: News

This is China: What makes the 2022 Two Sessions special?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....