Eurosport published this video item, entitled “La Germania domina nello slittino con la Geisenberger che vince il sesto Oro olimpico!” – below is their description.
Iscriviti a Discovery+ per vedere in streaming ogni momento imperdibile delle Giochi olimpici invernali 2022 https://bit.ly/3wUkQnT
Per notizie, risultati, orari e tutte le ultime notizie da Beijing, visita eurosport.it/
Seguici su YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/eurosport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Eurosport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eurosportitalia
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/eurosport_ITEurosport YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.