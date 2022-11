BBC Sport published this video item, entitled “Kylian Mbappe & Olivier Giroud fire France to 4-1 win against Australia | World Cup 2022” – below is their description.

Watch highlights as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud star in a thrilling 4-1 victory for France against Australia in their opening Group D match at the World Cup. BBC Sport YouTube Channel

