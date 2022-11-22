Kylian Mbappe – Lineker, Shearer, Drogba & Kompany analysis | World Cup 2022

Kylian mbappe - lineker, shearer, drogba & kompany analysis | world cup 2022

BBC Sport published this video item, entitled "Kylian Mbappe – Lineker, Shearer, Drogba & Kompany analysis | World Cup 2022"

BBC Sport’s Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Didier Drogba and Vincent Kompany discuss Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant performance against Australia and ask if there is any way defenders can stop “the greatest player on the planet.”

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world's sixth-largest country by total area.

