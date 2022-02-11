Kyle Kuzma’s FIRST CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE lifts Wizards past Nets

Kyle Kuzma records 15 PTS, 13 REB & 10 AST for his first career triple-double in the Washington Wizards’ 113-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Kuzma is the first Wizards forward to record a triple-double since Caron Butler in 2008.

