Kyle Kuzma’s FIRST CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE lifts Wizards past Nets

Kyle Kuzma records 15 PTS, 13 REB & 10 AST for his first career triple-double in the Washington Wizards’ 113-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Kuzma is the first Wizards forward to record a triple-double since Caron Butler in 2008.ESPN YouTube Channel
