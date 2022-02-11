Kevin Durant takes Rudy Gobert over James Harden with his last pick 👀 | NBA on ESPN

In This Story: LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.

James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.

