ESPN published this video item, entitled “Kendrick Perkins on Devin Booker’s injury: All the Suns fans should be WORRIED! | NBA Today” – below is their description.

Kendrick Perkins, Ramona Shelburne, Richard Jefferson and Malika Andrews react to Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that Devin Booker is likely to miss the next 2 games of the Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans game, due to a hamstring injury. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.