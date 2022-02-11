Julius Randle hangs HUGE double-double as Knicks survive Warriors 💪

Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks dropping a big time 28 PTS, 16 REB double-double to go along with 7 AST & 1 STL on 10-23 FG as the New York Knicks hung on to narrowly defeat the Golden State Warriors, 116-114.

